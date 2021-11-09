Foam in Yamuna gift to Delhi from neighbouring states: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed two polluting units and ordered closure of 15 others which may have caused frothing in the Yamuna. (Image: AFP)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, on November 9, blamed Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments for the foam in the Yamuna river in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. The polluted water is not Delhi's, it's a 'gift' to Delhi by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana government, he said.

Chadha said, "The foam in the Yamuna is at Okhla Barrage area, which comes under UP irrigation govt, it's UP govt's responsibility. But like every year, they failed this year too."

Video: Not beach waves or bubble bath. People take dip in Yamuna's toxic foam in Delhi



The foam in the Yamuna is at Okhla Barrage area, which comes under UP irrigation govt, it's UP govt's responsibility. But like every year, they failed this year too...The polluted water is not Delhi's, it's a 'gift' to Delhi by UP, Haryana govt: AAP's Raghav Chadha

on toxic foam pic.twitter.com/vAAoqKn58R

— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

"About 105 MGD wastewater from Yamuna in Haryana and about 50 MGD wastewater from Ganga in UP merge into Okhla Barrage. The water has industrial waste, untreated detergents, and ammonia, which lead to formation of foam". AAP leader added.

He further added, "BJP govts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana should be blamed for this. Year after year we have written to the Uttar Pradesh govt to use irrigation technology, bioculture methods, but BJP govts didn't pay any heed."

On November 8, people were seen standing knee-dip in this white foam on the banks of the Yamuna river in Delhi. on the first day of Chhath Puja celebrations.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows four women standing in the midst of the toxic foam and bathing in the extremely polluted Yamuna waters near Kalindi Kunj in the national capital. They even collected the water in a mug and poured it over their heads.



#WATCH | People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja in the midst of toxic foam pic.twitter.com/uMsfQXSXnd November 8, 2021



The Yamuna river in Delhi is highly polluted due to constant industrial and sewage discharge into its waters. An increase in ammonia levels in the water had on Sunday led to disruption in water supply in parts of Delhi.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna this year.

The DDMA had last week allowed Chhath celebrations at ''designated sites'' excluding Yamuna banks in Delhi in a meeting attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while the Delhi government declared November 10 a public holiday on Chhath festival.