FM Sitharaman slams Obama, cites US 'bombing' of Muslim countries during his tenure

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 25 criticised former US President Barack Obama's remarks on minority rights in India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit, and pointed out that six Muslim-majority countries had faced US military actions during his tenure.

Sitharaman expressed her surprise at the timing of Obama's statements about Indian minorities, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was meeting US President Joe Biden on a State visit.

"I was surprised when Prime Minister Modi was... talking about India in front of everyone, a former US president was giving statements about Indian Muslims at that time," Sitharaman said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

"Didn't bombings happen in six countries - Syria, Yemen, Saudi and Iraq and other Muslim countries - during his term (as US President)?" she asked.

"When he makes such allegations, will the people trust him?" she added.

Obama reportedly during an interview with CNN on June 22 stated that if India fails to safeguard the rights of minorities, there is a chance that the country may eventually face internal divisions.

Sitharaman drew attention to the fact that PM Narendra Modi has received the highest civilian honours from 13 nations, including six nations with predominantly Muslim population.

The finance minister asserted that the Opposition was involved in "organised campaigns" to spread unfounded claims about the treatment of minorities because it was unable to defeat BJP led by PM Modi in elections.

Sitharaman emphasised India's intention is to maintain a positive relationship with the US while expressing her disagreement with the claims made by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

"We want good friendship with the US. But from there also, USCIRF's comments about religious tolerance in India comes and the former president is also saying something," she said.

Sitharaman reaffirmed that during Modi's state visit to the United States, while attending a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, in response to a question, PM Modi reiterated that the Indian government follows the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Collective Efforts, Inclusive Development) and does not practice any form of discrimination against any community.

(With PTI inputs)