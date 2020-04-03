App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

FM Sitharaman donates Rs 1 lakh from salary to PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had also announced that all its members of Parliament (MPs) will contribute one month's salary to the Centre's relief fund.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday donated Rs 1 lakh from her salary to PM-CARES Fund that has been set up to raise money for combatting COVID-19 pandemic. In an instruction given to her bank branch, she said, "I wish to donate a sum of Rs 1 lakh to FM CARES. So, please debit Rs 1 lakh from my account and credit the same to the PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations)  Fund."

"Smt @nsitharaman donates Rs 1 lakh from her salary to the PM-CARES fund in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," a tweet said.

Earlier, responding to the appeal of BJP president J P Nadda, Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur committed Rs 1 crore each from their MPLADS last week.

related news

The party at present has 386 MPs - 303 in the Lok Sabha and 83 in the Rajya Sabha.

An MP gets Rs 5 crore every year as part of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Follow our full coverage here

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

