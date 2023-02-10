English
    FM rejects 'green Budget for Adani' charge; says allocation not with anyone in mind

    Sitharaman had in Budget 2023-24 provided Rs 35,000 crore for clean energy transition -- a space where the Adani Group has announced massive projects ranging from renewable energy capacity to green hydrogen production.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST
    The Opposition implied Rs 35,000 cr allocation in Budget 2023-24 for clean energy transitionit was meant for Adani Group firms such as Adani Green Energy Ltd. (Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image))

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday rejected Opposition charges of the Budget allocations for green and clean energy being made keeping the Adani Group in mind, saying it might be Congress culture to give benefits to 'jijas' and 'bhatijas' but not of the Modi government.

    Sitharaman had in Budget 2023-24 provided Rs 35,000 crore for clean energy transition -- a space where the Adani Group has announced massive projects ranging from renewable energy capacity to green hydrogen production. Such allocation has been tagged 'green growth' budget and the Opposition punned it to imply it was meant for Adani Group firms such as Adani Green Energy Ltd.

    " ... kyun ki mera naam le kar ek vipaksh ke neta bole, kya Nirmala Sitharaman ne green mei itna amount allot kiya, kya itna amount kisiko mann mei rakhte hue allot kiya? (Because one Opposition leader took my name and said, did Nirmala Sitharaman allocate so much amount to green sector keeping in mind a particular individual?) "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, any allocation is not made keeping anyone specific in mind, rather by keeping everyone in mind. The government keeps country in mind. Such kind of remarks is absolutely wrong...," the minister said without naming any company or individual.

    She was replying to the general discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.