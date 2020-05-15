App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference at 4 pm

This will be the Finance Minister's third press conference about the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm on May 15 to provide the third set of details on the COVID-19 relief package under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

This will be the Finance Minister's third press conference about the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 10:39 am

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

Companies begin to navigate a world that is vastly changed

Companies begin to navigate a world that is vastly changed

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.