FM Nirmala Sitharaman stresses on spending for infrastructure

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the focus of the government on infrastructure spending, especially health infrastructure. During an interview with CNN-News18, she said that the government was also focusing on the private sector expenditure.

“If it’s infrastructure it has to pan across so many departments and health obviously ramping up infrastructure is going to be a challenge. But I am sure it’s moving because we aren’t just looking at the government but also looking at private sector expenditure,” she said.

She added that the second wave of coronavirus had hit the first quarter leading to some residual delays. However, the government is pushing in the second quarter and expects to cover it by the third and fourth quarter.

Talking about the inflation rate, Sitharaman noted that it has come down. “We are doing everything to have goods brought in. Essential goods are being imported if necessary, foreign exchange reserves are also comfortable, so greater imports can also be allowed without making a harmful impact on our farmers because we are conscious that their produce gets the due price; we don’t want to undercut them, undermine them by bringing imports. But we will be managing the prices,” she told News 18.

When asked about how much Air India debt amounting to Rs 43,000 crores the government would absorb, FM Sitharaman noted that the government’s offer would be known only after tender documents are opened.

The government is seeking to sell 100 percent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 percent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd.

The strategic sale has reached the crucial phase with September 15 being the last date for putting in financial bids by potential buyers.

The government wants to complete the long pending Air India strategic sale this fiscal. The disinvestment target for this fiscal has been set at Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
