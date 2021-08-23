MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now :Option Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on two-day Mumbai visit from tomorrow, to meet CII delegation, launch Ease 4.0

On the second day of her visit, Nirmala Sitharaman would meet chief executive officers of public sector banks (PSBs) to review annual financial performance of the state-run lenders.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: Twitter/@FinMinIndia)

File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: Twitter/@FinMinIndia)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two-day visit to Mumbai, beginning on August 24. Her schedule includes interaction with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the launch of EASE 4.0 Index --  a reform agenda for 2021-22 for public sector banks.

On the first day of her visit, Sitharaman would be meeting senior officials of the Income Tax department at the agency's office at Bandra Kurla Complex at 11:30 pm.

This would be followed by her meeting with senior officials of Custom and Goods and Service Tax (GST) departments at 2 pm, as per the itinerary shared on Sitharaman's social media handle.

The finance minister is also scheduled to meet a delegation of CII at Hotel Taj Lands at 5 pm.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of public sector banks on August 25 to review financial performance

Close

Related stories

On the second day of her visit, Sitharaman would meet chief executive officers of public sector banks (PSBs) at 10:15 am to review annual financial performance of the state-run lenders.

At 12 pm, Sitharaman is scheduled to launch EASE 4.0 (Enhanced Access and Service Excellence), which is aimed at instutionalising clean and smart banking.

Sources told news agency PTI that this year, as part of the EASE 4.0 reforms, PSBs will focus on introducing and promoting new analytics-based offers to existing retail customers like pre-approved car loans, EMI offers on e-commerce purchases, and also for existing MSME customers. Such offers will be based on bank transactions, income tax and GST returns, transactions on e-commerce portals, and other operational data, they added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CII #EASE 4.0 #Finance Ministry #Nirmala Sitharaman #Public sector banks (PSB)
first published: Aug 23, 2021 08:46 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.