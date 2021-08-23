FM Nirmala Sitharaman on two-day Mumbai visit from tomorrow, to meet CII delegation, launch Ease 4.0

File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: Twitter/@FinMinIndia)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two-day visit to Mumbai, beginning on August 24. Her schedule includes interaction with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the launch of EASE 4.0 Index -- a reform agenda for 2021-22 for public sector banks.

On the first day of her visit, Sitharaman would be meeting senior officials of the Income Tax department at the agency's office at Bandra Kurla Complex at 11:30 pm.

This would be followed by her meeting with senior officials of Custom and Goods and Service Tax (GST) departments at 2 pm, as per the itinerary shared on Sitharaman's social media handle.

The finance minister is also scheduled to meet a delegation of CII at Hotel Taj Lands at 5 pm.

On the second day of her visit, Sitharaman would meet chief executive officers of public sector banks (PSBs) at 10:15 am to review annual financial performance of the state-run lenders.

At 12 pm, Sitharaman is scheduled to launch EASE 4.0 (Enhanced Access and Service Excellence), which is aimed at instutionalising clean and smart banking.

Sources told news agency PTI that this year, as part of the EASE 4.0 reforms, PSBs will focus on introducing and promoting new analytics-based offers to existing retail customers like pre-approved car loans, EMI offers on e-commerce purchases, and also for existing MSME customers. Such offers will be based on bank transactions, income tax and GST returns, transactions on e-commerce portals, and other operational data, they added.