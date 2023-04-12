 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; discusses strengthening India-US economic and financial partnership

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman, who is leading a high-powered delegation, met Yellen on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2023 here.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen here and the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic and financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums.

"Taking the discussions ahead from their last meeting during the Economic Financial Dialogue #EFD, in India, in Nov. '22, the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic & financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums," the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

Sitharaman appreciated the multi-faceted India-US partnership and called for further cooperation in addressing global economic challenges, including climate change. She also highlighted the role of G20, QUAD and IPEF in fostering this partnership.