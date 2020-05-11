FM Nirmala Sitharaman meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred

The meeting, to be held via video-conferencing, was to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 cris
The review meeting of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) scheduled for Monday has been postponed. According to sources, the meeting has been deferred and the new date will be informed shortly.
The meeting, to be held via video-conferencing, was to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.
The agenda also included taking stock of interest rate transmission to borrowers by banks and progress on moratorium on loan repayments.
The RBI had on March 27 slashed the benchmark interest rate by a massive 75 basis points and also announced a three-month moratorium to be given by banks to provide relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the lockdown.
