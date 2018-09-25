Flyers may soon be allowed to carry liquids over 100ml in hand baggage

Flyers may soon be allowed to carry liquids above the existing limit of 100ml in their hand baggage, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) planning to install liquid explosive detectors at all airports, reports Hindustan Times.

To bring the plan to fruition, the ministry has consulted with some European firms and reviewed their latest technologies. After considering all safety and security parameters of travellers, the ministry will shortlist a technology and its manufacturer.

After selecting the technology, the ministry plans to conduct a trial at a metro airport, suggests the report, citing an MCA official. On the success of trial, the Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will issue a list of liquids allowed in hand baggage. However, liquor will not be allowed considering its potential threats, the official said.

"The passenger will have to put the container in the detector and, within five seconds, it will tell the percentage of explosive in it. It gives 4-5 level of threat scenario, and based on that items can be allowed,” the official added.

The plan is only in its initial stages. Thus, nothing can be said on how long will it take to shape up and implement.

Currently, flyers are not allowed to carry in their hand baggage or on person — liquids, gels or aerosols, which include beverages, shampoos, sun tan lotions, creams, toothpaste, hair gels, hair sprays, perfume, liquid cosmetics or any other items of similar consistency, exceeding 100 ml.

However, medicines, inhalers accompanied by prescriptions and baby food are exceptions and permitted in hang baggage. These items will be carried in one clear transparent re-sealable, one litre size plastic bag and will be subjected to the prescribed screening and security checks.