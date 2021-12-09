MARKET NEWS

Floral tributes paid to Gen Bipin Rawat, others

Senior Army officials, Tamil Nadu Ministers and Army veterans laid wreaths and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased persons at the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington near here.

PTI
December 09, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

Floral tributes were on Thursday paid to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash here earlier.

Senior Army officials, Tamil Nadu Ministers and Army veterans laid wreaths and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased persons at the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington near here.

The mortal remains of the crash victims in caskets wrapped in the Indian tricolour were brought to the venue in decorated army trucks. Tamil Nadu Ministers K N Nehru, MP Saminathan and K Ramachandran, senior state government and police officials and Army personnel among others paid tributes to the departed persons.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Floral tributes #General Bipin Rawat #India
first published: Dec 9, 2021 11:31 am

