Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Flood situation turns grim in Assam, 2 more districts affected

The flood situation in Assam, which had shown improvement over the last two days, has reversed with two more districts being affected by the rising waters, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

PTI

Vast tracts of land in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts have been freshly inundated, taking the number of affected districts to six, an ASDMA report said.

A total of 2,22,792 people in 369 villages have been affected in the current wave of floods, it added.

The deluge has so far claimed 24 lives.

The flood-affected districts were Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj, the ASDMA report said.

The three districts of Barak Valley — Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj — have been severely affected by the floods. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is currently on a visit to these areas to review the situation.

Karimganj is the worst-hit district with 1,55,792 people affected, the ASDMA said.

The authorities have set up 142 relief camps, where 27,871 people have taken shelter. Karimganj itself has 133 of these camps.

The floods had also damaged crops over 2,378 hectares of land and infrastructure, including roads, bridges and embankments, the report added.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 08:30 pm

