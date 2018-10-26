App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Flood-hit Kerala will need Rs 31,000 crore for rebuilding: UN

During the south-west monsoon over 400 people had lost their lives and several houses destroyed in the unprecedented deluge in the state.

Flood-hit Kerala would need Rs 31,000 crore for rebuilding, a UN report said.

The post-disaster needs assessment report prepared by an UN team was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on October 26 by United Nations Resident Coordinator Yuri Afanasiev.

During the meeting, he informed Vijayan that the UN would assist the state in getting international level technical know how for rebuilding Kerala, which had witnessed widespread destruction when floods ravaged the state in August this year.

The UN body has also promised assistance in getting resources from global institutions for rebuilding the state, an official press release said.

According to the report, funds for rebuilding various sectors, include housing (Rs 5443 crore), transport infrastructure (Rs 10,046 crore), agriculture and dairy farming (Rs 4498 crore) and other infrastructure Rs 2246 crore.

During the south-west monsoon over 400 people had lost their lives and several houses destroyed in the unprecedented deluge in the state.
