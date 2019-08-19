Flood alert sounded in Delhi, Haryana after heavy rains: What we know so far

Destruction caused by a landslide following a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarakashi district on August 18, 2019 (Image: PTI)

Heavy rains lashed northern India on August 18. As a result, a flood alert has been sounded in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The rain-related incidents left at least 28 people dead and 22 missing in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. This happened following a cloudburst in Uttarakhand.

Here’s what we know so far:

> Yamuna and other rivers in the region are in spate.

> Haryana: State government has asked the Indian Army to remain on standby as 8.14 lakh cusec of water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage on the Yamuna River.

An official said the Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metre mark on the evening of August 18. The level is expected to rise in next 24 hours because of the water being released from the barrage.

> Delhi: The national capital, on August 18, witnessed rains with the maximum temperature settling at 29.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The state government has sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in the low-lying areas to move to safer locations as the Yamuna is expected to cross the danger mark.

Delhi government has said preparations are being made to erect tents in nearby areas to accommodate the people living in the low-lying areas.

> Uttar Pradesh: Several rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are overflowing. Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad.

Sharda river at Paliakalan and the Ghaghra river at Elgin Bridge are flowing above the red mark.

> Uttarakhand: Cloudbursts in Uttarkashi district’s Mori block lead to havoc in several villages. Several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages were damaged.

> Himachal Pradesh: Officials have ordered closure of all educational institutions in Shimla, Kullu, Bilaspur and Solan districts on August 18 due to heavy rains.

Shimla and Chamba district magistrates on August 18 issued orders to all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres to remain shut for students’ safety.

Gates of the Pandoh and the Nathpa Jhakri dams in the state are being opened as the water level in the Beas and Sutlej rivers are very high.

People have been requested to stay away from rivers and streams.

> Punjab: Heavy rains remained unabated in Haryana and Punjab on August 18. This led to floods in some parts. High alert has been sounded in the state.

On August 18, 11 people were rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing Beas flooded their village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

> Rajasthan: There was some respite in the state after water started receding. Parts of the state had been witnessing flood-like situation in the last few days.