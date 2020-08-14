172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|floating-cars-in-pink-city-heavy-rains-lash-jaipur-several-areas-waterlogged-5703281.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Floating cars in Pink City! Heavy rains lash Jaipur, several areas waterlogged

Several parts of the city were waterlogged and scores of vehicles were stranded on roads after the city received excessive rainfall for almost three hours.

Atharva Pandit
Representative image
Representative image

Heavy rains have been lashing Jaipur in Rajasthan since August 13, with a MeT Department official saying that the city has recorded 80 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am on August 14.

According to IMD forecast, Jaipur will witness "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" today.

Several parts of the city were waterlogged and scores of vehicles were stranded on roads after the city received excessive rainfall for almost three hours.

Close
Residents of the city took to Twitter to share videos and pictures of the deluge.

 

 

Many netizens also compared the storm in the Pink City with the political developments in Rajasthan in recent days.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.