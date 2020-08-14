Floating cars in Pink City! Heavy rains lash Jaipur, several areas waterlogged

Heavy rains have been lashing Jaipur in Rajasthan since August 13, with a MeT Department official saying that the city has recorded 80 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am on August 14.

According to IMD forecast, Jaipur will witness "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" today.

Several parts of the city were waterlogged and scores of vehicles were stranded on roads after the city received excessive rainfall for almost three hours.



Heavy rain in #Jaipur MI Road pic.twitter.com/pSI2Gd5Mw8

— H N Meena IRS (@HariNMeena) August 14, 2020



After #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis now development crisis engulfs the city

Flood like situation in Jaipur. Citizens continue to suffer while BJP and Congress MLAs in the assembly blame each other for uncertainty in govt Heated debate over Confidence motion

moved by the Congress — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) August 14, 2020

Residents of the city took to Twitter to share videos and pictures of the deluge.Many netizens also compared the storm in the Pink City with the political developments in Rajasthan in recent days.