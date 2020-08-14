Floating cars in Pink City! Heavy rains lash Jaipur, several areas waterlogged

Several parts of the city were waterlogged and scores of vehicles were stranded on roads after the city received excessive rainfall for almost three hours.
Heavy rains have been lashing Jaipur in Rajasthan since August 13, with a MeT Department official saying that the city has recorded 80 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am on August 14.
According to IMD forecast, Jaipur will witness "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" today.
You gotta be kidding me! This rain. Stay safe, #Jaipurpic.twitter.com/FYI9Z7dKhA
Heavy rain in #Jaipur MI Road pic.twitter.com/pSI2Gd5Mw8
#WATCH Rajasthan: Parts of Jaipur face severe waterlogging as the city receives heavy rainfall today.
#WATCH Rajasthan: Parts of Jaipur face severe waterlogging as the city receives heavy rainfall today.

As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Jaipur city to witness 'Generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain' today.
Many netizens also compared the storm in the Pink City with the political developments in Rajasthan in recent days.
After #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis now development crisis engulfs the city
Flood like situation in Jaipur. Citizens continue to suffer while BJP and Congress MLAs in the assembly blame each other for uncertainty in govtHeated debate over Confidence motion
moved by the Congress— Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) August 14, 2020