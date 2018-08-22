Flipkart launches independent 2GUD platform for refurbished goods

India's largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart today announced the launch of '2GUD', its first-ever independent platform for refurbished goods.

The product portfolio of 2GUD would initially include smartphones, laptops, tablets and electronic accessories, and several more categories would be added soon, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told reporters here.

"With the launch of 2GUD, Flipkart is taking its values of affordability, accessibility and availability to the refurbished market, while also addressing the critical problem of trust and convenience," he said.

The rollout of the platform is via mobile web initially, but would soon be taken across other channels, including desktop and mobile app, he said.

2GUD will remain a distinct and separate platform aimed at value buyers, while Flipkart shall remain the preferred online shopping destination home for new goods, Krishnamurthy said.

The launch of 2GUD as the first choice for quality refurbished goods allows Flipkart to focus on acquiring new customers in a different segment and cement its leadership position in the Indian e-commerce space, he said.

The post purchase warranty of 3 to 12 months for each product would be serviced through an extensive network of service centres across India, Krishnamurthy said. "Additionally, users will always be assured of convenience in payments and logistics," he added.

While existing refurbished sellers take the classified route, which insists on interactions between buyer and seller, 2GUD with its robust structure, completely removes the hassle of buyer-seller interaction, Krishnamurthy said.

Flipkart VP Anil Goteti said the refurbished goods market has remained highly fragmented and unorganised despite its size, primarily due to complex processes, and missing assurance on the quality of products.

Unlike existing C2C platforms, 2GUD offers an organised space devoid of regular buyer-seller interactions, which simplifies the process for both parties, he said.

2GUD will leverage Flipkart's capabilities in service and support network to make it the preferred destination for certified, great-quality refurbished products, Goteti said.

Goteti would be heading 2GUD along with Flipkart Marketplace.