Flipkart is hiring! 700 tech jobs up for grabs after 2 years

Flipkart is open to recruit people in its technology department after a two-year hiring freeze. The homegrown e-commerce giant has 700 open positions in the area of data science and analytics, among other specialisations.

The Bangalore-headquartered online marketplace is seeking data scientists, UI and UX designers, product solution engineers, tech program managers, software developers as well as personnel for IT infrastructure and service delivery and IT applications, reported The Economic Times quoting HR consultants.

The recruitment has picked up momentum after 2 years as the company had cut down on costs in 2016 and 2017.

A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed the hiring spree to ET and said the company is "aggressively hiring in tech functions" with more than 4/5 of all current job openings to hire people for this section of work. The purpose behind the recruitment is to execute the company’s ‘AI for India’ programme, which leverages its strengths in tech and data to build scalable AI-powered solutions for the country, said the spokesperson.

Last year, Flipkart unveiled its 'AI For India' programme for identifying Indian consumer’s mindset and buying behaviour. Sachin Bansal, Co-founder and Chairman of Flipkart outlined the importance of AI innovations in e-commerce and said the company has already started applying AI and ML in its operations. "Flipkart wants data scientists and Engineers to build AI for India," he said.

Perhaps, this might be the reason for keeping 50 data sciences positions up for the taking.

Bansal also focused upon why techies go for Flipkart. "If you’re passionate about applying data sciences and AI to solve India’s unique problems, then Flipkart is one of the best places to work at in the world right now. Already, people who have lived in India know that Flipkart has had a very big impact on the country. Given that e-commerce is going to be transformative in people’s lives, I believe we’re the best place for any data science and AI professional," said Bansal.