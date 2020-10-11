Flipkart internship: How to apply, duration of program, who is eligible, is it paid and other details

Flipkart has announced a Flipkart internship for students across the country. Under the Flipkart Launchpad internship programme, undergraduate students from 21 different locations can intern with the e-commerce platform in its supply chain business. It will “create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry,” Flipkart said in a statement.

How to apply for Flipkart internship?

Flipkart has said it is collaborating with educational institutes to recruit students across 21 locations, including Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal) and Malur (Karnataka), Medchal (Telangana) will be recruited.

Students will have to approach their respective colleges to check if the institute has tied-up with Flipkart.

Who is eligible for Flipkart Launchpad internship?

The internship positions are open to undergraduate students residing in Tier-II cities in India.

Is Flipkart internship program paid?

Yes, the company is offering paid internships to students. As per reports, interns will be paid Rs 500 per day. However, the pay can differ from state to state.

What is the duration of Flipkart internship for students?

It will be a 45-day paid internship where students will learn the critical skills required to work in supply chain management. “As internships create a lot of excitement among young students as they set foot into the professional world, our carefully devised internship programme works towards the overall development of the students,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Flipkart.

Is Flipkart internship work from home?

No. Upon joining, students will be trained in Flipkart facilities across India. The company has said that it will follow strict practices to prioritise interns' health and safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Measures such as mandatory thermal screening before entering the facilities, maintaining social distancing while at work and use of the Aarogya Setu app will be taken," it said in the statement.

How many positions are available?

While the exact number of Flipkart internships available is not clear, last year around 2,000 students participated in the internship programme from across India during the Big Billion Days. According to Flipkart, over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs were created in supply-chain including delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters.

The Big Billion Day sale will be held between October 16 and October 21.