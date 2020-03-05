App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal's wife accuses him of dowry harassment, files case

A day after the FIR filed, Sachin applied for bail and the order on his plea will be delivered on March 5

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sachin Bansal
Sachin Bansal

A dowry harassment case has been filed against Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal by wife Priya in Bengaluru’s Koramangala police station, The News Minute reported.

The first information report (FIR) filed on February 28 named four people including Bansal, his father Sat Prakash Agarwal, mother Kiran Bansal and his brother Nitin Bansal for demanding dowry and gifts at the wedding, it said.

In her complaint to the police, Priya, a dentist by profession, alleged that her father spent more than Rs 50 lakh for the wedding and had given Bansal Rs 11 lakh in cash instead of a car.

Priya further alleged that Bansal was pressurising her to sign properties in her name over to him, and after she refused, she was harassed by her in-laws.

She also alleged physical and sexual assault charges on the accused. Besides her, Priya also alleged that Bansal sexually harassed her sister in Delhi.

On the basis of her complaints, the FIR has been filed under two sections of the Indian Penal Code- 498A (dowry harassment), 34 (criminal intent) and under section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the report stated.

A day after the FIR was filed, Bansal applied for bail and the order on his plea will be delivered on March 5. He did not respond to queries from the publication.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 11:26 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sachin Bansal

