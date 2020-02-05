Flipkart Apple Days 2020: Get offers on iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS and more

Flipkart recently kicked off its Apple Days sale, offering discounts on everything from iPhones to MacBooks. The Apple Days sale is already underway and will conclude on February 8. The deals on Apple products include cashbacks, no-cost EMI payment options, and discounts.

One of the most significant price cuts during the sale comes to the iPhone XS, which is currently available at Rs 54,999 for the 64GB storage variant, while the 256GB model is priced at Rs 72,999. At the time of writing, the iPhone XS (256GB) configuration was sold out.

While the top-end iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro don’t get any price cuts, HDFC credit or debit card users can avail certain benefits like a – Rs 6,000 cashback as well as the option to purchase the phone a no-cost EMI option that runs for a maximum of six months. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, gets Rs 7,000 HDFC cashback.

The Apple iPhone 8 and 7 Plus are now available starting at Rs 34,999 and Rs 33,999, but the latter only offers 32GB of storage. The iPhone XR is priced at Rs 49,900 for the base variant, while customers can also avail a Rs 5,000 cashback using HDFC debit or credit cards. The Apple iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 will begin from Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

Additionally, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can get several benefits, including longer no-cost EMI payment options (up to 12 years), and a 5-percent unlimited cashback. Customers who buy iPhones during the sale will get Apple TV+ subscription for a year.