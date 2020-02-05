App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart Apple Days 2020: Get offers on iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS and more

The sale is already underway and ends on February 8.

Carlsen Martin

Flipkart recently kicked off its Apple Days sale, offering discounts on everything from iPhones to MacBooks. The Apple Days sale is already underway and will conclude on February 8. The deals on Apple products include cashbacks, no-cost EMI payment options, and discounts.

One of the most significant price cuts during the sale comes to the iPhone XS, which is currently available at Rs 54,999 for the 64GB storage variant, while the 256GB model is priced at Rs 72,999. At the time of writing, the iPhone XS (256GB) configuration was sold out.

While the top-end iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro don’t get any price cuts, HDFC credit or debit card users can avail certain benefits like a – Rs 6,000 cashback as well as the option to purchase the phone a no-cost EMI option that runs for a maximum of six months. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, gets Rs 7,000 HDFC cashback.

Close

The Apple iPhone 8 and 7 Plus are now available starting at Rs 34,999 and Rs 33,999, but the latter only offers 32GB of storage. The iPhone XR is priced at Rs 49,900 for the base variant, while customers can also avail a Rs 5,000 cashback using HDFC debit or credit cards. The Apple iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 will begin from Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

related news

Additionally, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can get several benefits, including longer no-cost EMI  payment options (up to 12 years), and a 5-percent unlimited cashback. Customers who buy iPhones during the sale will get Apple TV+ subscription for a year.

Apart from iPhones, several other products like Apple accessories, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and AppleWatch models are also going on sale. You can check out all the Apple products going on sale on the dedicated Flipkart page.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Apple #Flipkart #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.