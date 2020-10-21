Flipkart, Amazon festive sales | E-commerce giants rake in $3.5 billion in just 4 days: Report

India biggest e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart have recorded sales worth $3.5 billion (approx Rs 26,000 crore) during the first four days of annual festive season sales and are on track to meet expectations, according to industry analysts. Consultants Forrester Research and RedSeer Consulting have estimated that the cumulative sales of Amazon and Flipkart will touch $4.7 billion from October 15 to October 22.

"The opening days of festive sales are skewed towards large value purchases and new launches," Manish Tiwary, vice president of Amazon India, told the Economic Times.

Tiwary said over 1,100 new product launches took place on Amazon during the sale, with brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Asus, Lenovo, HP, LG, Whirlpool and Bajaj Appliances witnessing their biggest two-day sales.

Meanwhile, a Flipkart spokesperson said more than half of all electronics sold belonged to the work-from-home segment.

According to e-commerce companies and independent analysts, the overall e-commerce industry has grown by 25-30 percent during the four-day sale period.

During the last year's annual sale, Amazon and Flipkart touched $2.7 billion (about Rs 20,000 crore), which was a 30 percent increase from $2.1 billion in 2018, the report said, citing RedSeer’s estimates.

Amazon and Flipkart, however, have not given a break-down of their sales numbers for the limited timeframe.

E-commerce companies are expected to report a massive jump in their sales during this year's festive sale month with the overall gross merchandise value (GMV) of the online retailers expected to reach $7 billion, according to a report by research and consultancy firm Redseer.

The crucial festive season sale, which begins in October and runs up to Diwali, accounts for 35-40 percent of annual revenue for most consumer-facing companies, the report said.

Amazon India had on October 18 said that sellers on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale had the biggest-ever opening sales with over 1.1 lakh receiving orders during the first 48 hours of the sale.

"These 48 hours were the biggest ever for Amazon in its seven-year history. We had created a buildup for the sale for our Amazon sellers…Over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders, and 66 percent of them came from small towns," said Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary.

Amazon India, which has over 6.5 lakh sellers on its platform, registered its biggest spike in new customers, with 91 percent of them coming from small towns (beyond the metros and top 40 cities), he added.

Similarly, Walmart-owned Flipkart said 50 percent of new customers on its platform who shopped on the first day of its sale were from tier-3 cities and beyond. Snapdeal, too, said nearly 30 percent of the total orders on the first day of its sale were from first-time users and nearly 90 percent of orders were from tier II and III towns.

Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' started on October 17 and will go on for about a month. Amazon Prime members were provided early access to the sale from October 16. Flipkart also began its 'Big Billion Days' sale on October 16.