Flights to Dubai may get expensive next year: Report

Airfare for travel to Dubai may increase next summer as authorities in the emirate have asked Indian carriers to halve their seating capacity in view of a 45-day runway closure scheduled to begin in April next year.

Currently, flights from India to Dubai fly around 65,000 people every week. In a letter dated February 27, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths issued directives to slash this to half the number, The Economic Times reported.

Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flydubai have also been asked to scale down operations, the newspaper reported citing a letter from Griffiths.

In the letter, Griffiths said that passenger airlines, including Indian carriers, with multiple daily frequencies would be required to bring down their capacities by up to 50 percent. Dubai Airports also required Emirates and flydubai to reduce their seat capacity by approximately 33 percent.

The order has left Indian carriers with raised eyebrows, who termed the move “step-brotherly treatment”. In the letter, the authorities claimed that the 33 percent capacity reduction by the two Dubai-based carriers would contribute 55 percent of the airport’s total capacity reduction.

However, Indian carriers said the order to reduce operations was not equal and was discriminatory. They further raised the issue of slot allocation to their flights at Dubai airport, an airline executive told the paper, adding that they receive the least-desired ones.