Flights from Mumbai airport could see delays until June 5

Flights from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport could see delays until June 5 due to ongoing work on the Instrument Landing System (ILS).

The ILS is a system used to guide flights while landing. Work will be carried out on the system from 11 am to 11 pm everyday until June 5.

Flights have been delayed since May 17, The Hindu reported.

The upgrade reportedly forced authorities to shift operations to a second runway on May 18. Since the ILS is temporarily not in use, visibility on the main runway has been impacted.

As the second runway is shorter than the main runway, its capacity is lower. And if visibility drops below a certain level, the airport could be closed, however, such a scenario is unlikely, an airport official told Hindustan Times.

"If the visibility further drops to 1,200 metres, which is the minimum requirement for the secondary runway, the airport will have to be closed. However, according to the meteorological department, chances of poor visibility are less in these 20 days," the official told the paper.

Around 230 arrivals and 350 departures were delayed on May 18, The Times of India reported citing data from flightradar24.



#9Wupdate: Arrival and departure delays expected at Mumbai Airport till 05th Jun '18 due to runway equipment upgradation activity at #Mumbai. We request our guests to check their flight status before leaving for the airport: https://t.co/aT3wpYWW9R

— Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 18, 2018

Jet Airways has asked passengers flying from Mumbai airport to review their flight status before departure. Air Vistara too, has tweeted about the issue and said flights could be delayed.