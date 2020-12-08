Flights from Delhi may get costlier as airport plans to impose new charges on passengers

Representational Image (Wikimedia)

Flying from Delhi is likely to become a costlier affair as the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) plans to impose new charges on outbound passengers. DIAL has approached Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) seeking permission to charge Rs 200 and Rs 300 from every domestic and international outbound passenger, respectively.

The airport plans to impose additional charges till March 2024, as per a report in Times of India. The DIAL also recently urged the Aviation Ministry to direct AERA to consider the impact of COVID-19 on airlines while determining the airport’s tariffs.

It also warned the Ministry of serious cashflow deficit situation, which would make it difficult to continue airport operations, the report said.

AERA is also considering a similar proposal from Mumbai Airport, which seeks to charge Rs 200 and Rs 500 as ad hoc user development fee (UDF) from every departing domestic and international passenger, respectively.

The aviation sector is among the worst-hit due to the coronavirus pandemic as travel remains restricted in India and other countries. Airlines in India have resorted to salary cuts, leave-without-pay and have even fired employees to cut costs.

India resumed domestic flights on May 25 after two months but all international commercial flights have remained suspended since March 25, when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May. Additionally, the government has also established air bubbles with several countries, under which airlines from both countries are allowed to operate a specified number of flights between cities.

India now has an air travel bubble arrangement with 21 countries, namely Afghanistan, Bhutan, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Netherlands, Canada, Iraq, Kenya, Oman and Ukraine.