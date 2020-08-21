Flight tickets to cost more from September 1, govt hikes aviation security fee

The Civil Aviation Ministry has raised the aviation security fee (ASF) for domestic as well as international passengers from September 1, making tickets a tad costlier.

Domestic flyers will pay Rs 10 more, taking AFS to Rs 160 and international passengers will pay $5.2 (around Rs 389) instead of $4.85 (Rs 363).

Airlines collect the ASF from passengers when they book their tickets and give it to the government. The ASF is used to fund the security arrangement at airports across the country.

The last time the fee was increased was in July 2019. For domestic passengers, the charge was increased to Rs 150 from Rs 130 and international passengers had to pay $4.85 instead of $3.25.

The aviation sector is among the worst-hit due to the coronavirus pandemic as travel remains restricted in India and other countries. Airlines in India have resorted to salary cuts, leave-without-pay and have even fired employees to cut costs.

India resumed domestic flights on May 25 after two months but average occupancy has been around 50-60 percent.

International Commerical flights remain suspended since March 23 but the industry regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has allowed repatriation flights.

More than 11.2 lakh people have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" mission on May 7 to bring stranded Indians home, the Ministry of External Affairs said on August 20.

(With inputs from PTI)