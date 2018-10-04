Flight tickets in and out of Delhi, Mumbai may get costlier — here's why

Passengers flying in and out of Mumbai and Delhi are likely to face flight delays and hiked airfares for the next six months due to runway repairs at the two airports.

The runway maintenance, which will render one of the runways at the two airports unusable for take-offs and landings, will lead to delays, cancellations and rescheduling of nearly 2,000 flights.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will close one of its three runways for 13 days in November, while the Mumbai airport runway will remain shut for six hours thrice a week between February 7, 2019, and March 31, 2019.

"During both closures, domestic flights will be impacted the most and airlines will be cancelling flights that will lead to fares rising during those days," an airline executive told The Economic Times.

Airport operators told the paper that they have planned the maintenance with proper coordination with all stakeholders, including airlines.