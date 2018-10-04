App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flight tickets in and out of Delhi, Mumbai may get costlier — here's why

Runway maintenance, which will render one of the runways at the two airports unusable for take-offs and landings, will lead to delays, cancellations and rescheduling of nearly 2,000 flights.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Passengers flying in and out of Mumbai and Delhi are likely to face flight delays and hiked airfares for the next six months due to runway repairs at the two airports.

The runway maintenance, which will render one of the runways at the two airports unusable for take-offs and landings, will lead to delays, cancellations and rescheduling of nearly 2,000 flights.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will close one of its three runways for 13 days in November, while the Mumbai airport runway will remain shut for six hours thrice a week between February 7, 2019, and March 31, 2019.

"During both closures, domestic flights will be impacted the most and airlines will be cancelling flights that will lead to fares rising during those days," an airline executive told The Economic Times.

related news

Airport operators told the paper that they have planned the maintenance with proper coordination with all stakeholders, including airlines.

Runways need repair for safe aircraft operations. "These works are essential for safe aircraft operations and to avoid sudden disruptions that cause greater impact," Delhi International Airport (DIAL) said in a statement, adding that this would impact about 100 flights a day. DIAL is the airport operator in the capital.

An executive of DIAL's Mumbai counterpart, Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), said: "We have decided to close it during the day time to ensure that early morning, late evening and international flights are impacted minimally."

The runway will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm during the period between February 7 and March 30. Over 950 flights operate from Mumbai airport every day. Close to 700 flights are expected to be affected during this period.

First Published on Oct 4, 2018 10:24 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Delhi #Economy #flight tickets #India #mumbai

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.