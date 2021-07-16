Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 to resume from July 22: IndiGo

The Maharashtra government said domestic flight passengers who are fully vaccinated will not need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.

Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 is likely to resume from July 22, budget airline IndiGo has said.

"Flight numbers 6E2000 - 6E2999 will arrive and depart from Terminal 2, Delhi, starting 22nd July, 2021. Please check your flight number and terminal before leaving for the airport for a hassle-free journey," IndiGo said on its website.

Flight operations at Delhi airport's T2 were halted on May 18, due to a fall in passenger traffic amid the second wave of COVID-19. All operations were shifted to Terminal 3.

DIAL officials told The Times of India that operations at the terminal might resume this month, but did not specify a date.

"We were handling a peak 1.2 lakh passengers daily (domestic and International, arrivals and departures) this February which was the highest since Covid outbreak last March-end. During the second wave, this number crashed to 30,000 and post the second wave we are currently at about 60,000 passengers daily," an official told the publication.

Some states have modified travel restrictions as active daily COVID-19 infections decline and people start travelling.

The Maharashtra government has said domestic flight passengers who are fully vaccinated will not need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.