MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 to resume from July 22: IndiGo

Flight operations at Delhi airport's T2 were halted on May 18 due to a fall in passenger traffic amid the second wave of COVID-19. All operations were shifted to Terminal 3.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
The Maharashtra government said domestic flight passengers who are fully vaccinated will not need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.

The Maharashtra government said domestic flight passengers who are fully vaccinated will not need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.

Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 is likely to resume from July 22, budget airline IndiGo has said.

"Flight numbers 6E2000 - 6E2999 will arrive and depart from Terminal 2, Delhi, starting 22nd July, 2021. Please check your flight number and terminal before leaving for the airport for a hassle-free journey," IndiGo said on its website.

Flight operations at Delhi airport's T2 were halted on May 18, due to a fall in passenger traffic amid the second wave of COVID-19. All operations were shifted to Terminal 3.

DIAL officials told The Times of India that operations at the terminal might resume this month, but did not specify a date.

"We were handling a peak 1.2 lakh passengers daily (domestic and International, arrivals and departures) this February which was the highest since Covid outbreak last March-end. During the second wave, this number crashed to 30,000 and post the second wave we are currently at about 60,000 passengers daily," an official told the publication.

Close

Related stories

Some states have modified travel restrictions as active daily COVID-19 infections decline and people start travelling.

The Maharashtra government has said domestic flight passengers who are fully vaccinated will not need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi #IndiGo
first published: Jul 16, 2021 09:58 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.