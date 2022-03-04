Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Ukrainians started evacuating amid fears of Russia invasion. Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since February 17, with both sides trading blame. (Image: Reuters)

An Air India Express flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Friday, an official said. Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1204 landed at 2 am.

This was the fourth evacuation flight to have landed in Mumbai. Another flight, this one from Budapest, is likely to land in Mumbai around 8 am on Friday, the official said.

Interacting with passengers, Danve said the evacuation operation will continue till all those stranded in war-torn Ukraine are brought back to India.

Ukraine's airspace is shut since February 24 and India has been evacuating its citizens by special flights from that country's western neighbours like Romania, Hungary and Poland.