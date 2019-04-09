App
India
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Five years of Modi govt transformational: Piyush Goyal               

The railway minister was addressing a conference of intellectuals here as campaigning for all the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand going to polls on April 11 came to an end on Tuesday evening.

Securing country's boundaries and taking development to all have been the top priorities of the Narendra Modi government, Union minister Piyush Goyal said Tuesday.

"The surgical strikes after Uri and an even bigger counter terror offensive in the form of the airs trikes in Balakot across the LoC prove that Modi alone can provide the country the kind of leadership it needs in the present circumstances," he said.

"In just five years, 1.5 crore houses were built for the poor under the PM Awas Yojana. Toilets were built for over 10 crore households. Over 12 crore LPG connections were distributed in just five years which are many times more than a total of just 13 crore connections distributed since Independence," Goyal said.

"It shows where the prime minister's priorities lie. He has plans to provide everyone with a house of his own by 2022," he added.

He said the last five years of the Modi government have been transformational and asked people of Uttarakhand to vote for the BJP in all the five Lok Sabha seats.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 07:17 pm

