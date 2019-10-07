App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Five years of Mangalyaan: Stunning pictures from India's Mars Orbiter Mission

Take a look at some of the beautiful pictures taken by the Mars Colour Camera (MCC)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It's been five years since the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter started orbiting the Red Planet. The space craft entered Mars' orbit on September 24, 2014. Take a look at some of the pictures taken by the Mars Colour Camera (MCC). (Image source: ISRO website)
Eos Chaos area, a part of the gigantic Valles Marineris Canyon of Mars (Image source: ISRO website)
A 3D view of Arsia Mons, a huge volcano on Mars (Image source: ISRO website)
Tyrrhenus Mons, an ancient Martian volcano and its timeworn gullies (Image source: Mars Orbiter Twitter handle)
A picture of Pital crater, located in the Ophir Planum region of Mars (Image source: ISRO website)
Bakhuysen Crater, a large basin impact structure 64 km in diameter size (Image source: ISRO website)
Pictured here is a part of the Hesperia Planum region (Image source: ISRO website)
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #ISRO #Mangalyaan #Mars

