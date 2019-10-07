Five years of Mangalyaan: Stunning pictures from India's Mars Orbiter Mission

Take a look at some of the beautiful pictures taken by the Mars Colour Camera (MCC) Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 It's been five years since the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter started orbiting the Red Planet. The space craft entered Mars' orbit on September 24, 2014. Take a look at some of the pictures taken by the Mars Colour Camera (MCC). (Image source: ISRO website) 2/7 Eos Chaos area, a part of the gigantic Valles Marineris Canyon of Mars (Image source: ISRO website) 3/7 A 3D view of Arsia Mons, a huge volcano on Mars (Image source: ISRO website) 4/7 Tyrrhenus Mons, an ancient Martian volcano and its timeworn gullies (Image source: Mars Orbiter Twitter handle) 5/7 A picture of Pital crater, located in the Ophir Planum region of Mars (Image source: ISRO website) 6/7 Bakhuysen Crater, a large basin impact structure 64 km in diameter size (Image source: ISRO website) 7/7 Pictured here is a part of the Hesperia Planum region (Image source: ISRO website) First Published on Oct 7, 2019 05:47 pm