Five scientific reasons why Yoga must be a part of your daily routine

If you’re wondering how to get in perfect shape, stay fit and beat the stress of your fast-paced life, look no further. You can manage all these and much more by just adding one activity- Yoga, to your daily routine.

It’s not just ancient scriptures and Baba Ramdev who appreciate the many benefits of Yoga. Many scientists and studies have acknowledged the many holistic advantages of Yoga.

Here are five science-backed benefits of Yoga that are sure to compel you to grab a Yoga mat and take the first step towards a solid physical and mental health on this International Day of Yoga:

1. Reduces anxiety and stress levels

Don’t we all need a respite from the constant stress we all live in? Well, Yoga can prove to be a perfect solution for this. Many scientific studies have concluded that regular Yoga practice has a significant impact on improving mood and reducing stress levels.

Several studies have found that Yoga may decrease symptoms of depression by regulating the production of stress hormones in the body.



The Journal Of Alternative and Complementary Medicine conducted a study called “Effects of Yoga versus Walking on Mood, Anxiety, and Brain Gaba Levels” over a 12-week period. Patients either did 60 minutes of Yoga three times per week, or 60 minutes of walking three times per week.

The Yoga group proved to have a greater benefit in mood and anxiety versus the walking exercise-only group.

2. Reduces Chronic Pain

A study conducted at the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, US, found that practicing Yoga reduces pain perception, and it reverses the impact chronic pain has on the brain.

Many studies have also reported that Yoga could be a more viable option than pharmaceutical treatment in the long run.

3. Helps improve sleep quality

If you have been having sleepless nights, it's time to do Yoga and claim your sleep back. A survey conducted by Harvard University some years back stated that over 55% of people who did Yoga found that it helped them get better sleep.

Yoga Asanas like Balasana, Shavasana among others have been proven to induce better sleep.

4. Improves your heart’s health

A healthy heart is a key to a healthy life. And the key to a healthy heart is Yoga! Studies show that Yoga may help improve heart health and reduce several risk factors for heart disease.

One research found that participants over 40 years of age who practiced Yoga for five years had a lower blood pressure level, better heart condition, and a uniform pulse rate better than those who didn’t. Incorporating Yoga into a healthy lifestyle could help slow the progression of heart disease.

5. Reduces Migraine

Many working individuals suffer from migraines, owing to a hectic lifestyle.

If you’re suffering from such a recurring headache, Yoga is your answer to end it. A 2007 US study divided 72 patients with migraines into either a Yoga therapy or self-care group for three months.

Practicing Yoga led to reductions in headache intensity, frequency and pain of the aches. Another study treated 60 patients with migraines using conventional care with or without Yoga.

Doing Yoga resulted in a greater decrease in headache frequency and intensity than conventional care alone.