Nine new animal species discovered in Himachal Pradesh; one named after a high school student, another after Bhima

Nine new animal species were discovered in Himachal Pradesh in 2019, out of which one has been named after a high school student, a recent report by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) said.

The new animals discovered include a fish, two types of wasps, a caddisfly, a moth and four true bugs, the Indian Express reported. One of the true bugs, Pealius satakshiae, has been named after a high school student, Satakshi, "who first indicated the occurrence of this species" in Chail wildlife sanctury.

The fish was found in Simbalbara in Sirmaur district of the state. The fish, Garra simbalbaraensis, has been named after the river. According to the report, a new species of wasp has been named after the director of ZSI, Dr Kailash Chandra while another has been named as Isolia bhima, after the "giant among the Pandava brothers in Mahabharata".

Besides these nine species, new records of five other species were also discovered in the state. This means that the species, while recorded in other parts of the world, have been found for the first time in India. These include a fly found in Nagar Castle in Kullu and two species of flies in Jubbal and an amoeba-like organism and a single-cell organism, found in Sangla valley.

Among the discoveries in 2019, one true bug found in Tamil Nadu was also named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the report, the last decade saw over 2,500 species being discovered in India.