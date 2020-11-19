Five MBBS, BDS seats reserved for children of COVID-19 warriors for 2020-21

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has announced that children of coronavirus warriors, health workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, will get a reservation for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the academic year 2020-21.

The children of COVID-19 warriors will get five seats in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).

The new reservations category titled ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ has been created for the selection and nomination of candidates under the Central Pool for MBBS and BDS seats in the coming year. The Health Ministry has informed that five Central Pool seats have been reserved for the ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ category.

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will be selecting the candidates through online application based on the rank they have recured in the NEET exams conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Speaking about the new reservation category, Harsh Vardhan said: “It will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served selflessly.”

Notably, spouses and children of terror attack victims will also get a reservation for MBBS and BDS admissions this year. Children of those who are exposed to risks due to their work related to combating terrorism, wards of people who are on the ‘hit list’ of terror organisations, and children of families that have migrated from Kashmir will also get reservation in MBBS and BDS seats under the Central Pool.