Five killed in suspected militant attack on trucks in Assam: Report

Authorities suspect that the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) was involved in the attack.

August 27, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
(Representative image)

Five people were killed and one injured in Assam's Dima Hasao district on August 26 when suspected militants fired at trucks before setting them ablaze, according to a Hindustan Times has reported.

A group of armed men had stopped seven trucks at around 8.30 pm and began firing indiscriminately, police said. Six trucks were carrying cement and one was transporting coal.

"The group fired at the vehicles for several minutes and then set them afire. Five persons have died in the incident and one sustained injury. All of them are drivers and handymen of the trucks," Jayant Singh, superintendent of police, Dima Hasao was quoted as saying.

Authorities suspect that the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) was involved in the attack, the report said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
first published: Aug 27, 2021 09:53 am

