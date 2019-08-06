Five killed, 11 injured in massive fire in Delhi's Okhla area

Five people were killed and 11 injured in a massive fire at Zakir Nagar area here in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.

According to the fire department, information regarding the incident was received at around 2.30 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire occurred in a four-storey residential building due to short circuit in electric metres, which was doused by 5.25 am, they said.