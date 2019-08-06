Five killed, 11 injured in massive fire in Delhi's Okhla area

The call about the fire in a four-storey building in the Okhla area was received at 2:32 am after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
Five people were killed and 11 injured in a massive fire at Zakir Nagar area here in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.
According to the fire department, information regarding the incident was received at around 2.30 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire occurred in a four-storey residential building due to short circuit in electric metres, which was doused by 5.25 am, they said.
Around seven cars and 19 motorcycles were destroyed in the fire, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 08:40 am