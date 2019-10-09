Five firms left in the running for redeveloping Parliament building, Central Vista

Five Indian architecture firms are now in the race for the Centre's ambitious project to redevelop the Parliament building and Central Vista after bid of a firm was rejected, sources said on October 8.

They said a firm will be finalised before Diwali and the work on the project will begin early next year.

On September 2, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had invited request for proposal (RFP) from national and international design and planning firms for the project, being executed by the Central Public Works Department.

Six Indian architecture firms had submitted bids. There was no bids by any foreign firm.

"Out of six bids, one was rejected as the firm was not fulfilling the condition of annual turnover of Rs 20 crore, which was the minimum criterion," the source said.

Among the five firms, which are in the race for the ambitious project, includes Hafeez Contractor and C P Kukreja.

All of them will give their presentation next week, sources said.

A committee of experts is currently evaluating the technical proposals submitted by firms. Financial proposals of only those bidders qualifying in the technical proposal will be opened.

The government has so far not publicly shared the estimated cost of its project.