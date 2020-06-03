App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Five dead, 40 injured as boiler blast causes fire in factory in Gujarat

A total of 40 injured workers were shifted to various hospitals in Bharuch and near Vadodara.

PTI
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Five workers of a chemical factory were killed and 40 others were injured on June 3 in a huge fire triggered by a blast in the boiler at Dahej in

Bharuch district of Gujarat, a senior officer said.

He said the death toll is likely to go up as the rescue operation is still on.

"So far we have confirmed the death of five workers. Some dead bodies were recovered from the factory, while others died in hospitals. (Rescue) operation is still underway," said Bharuch Superintendent of Police RV Chudasama.

A total of 40 injured workers were shifted to various hospitals in Bharuch and near Vadodara, the SP said, adding that more details were awaited.

Earlier, Bharuch collector MD Modia said residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages, located near the affected factory, were being evacuated as a precautionary measure. Plants containing poisonous chemicals are located nearby the factory where the blast took place.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Gujarat #India

