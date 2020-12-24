Five COVID-positive passengers from UK went untraceable at Delhi airport; one reached Ludhiana, other Andhra Pradesh: Report

Delhi airport (File image: PTI)

Five COVID-positive passengers from the United Kingdom went untraceable after arriving at the Delhi airport on December 22, The Indian Express reported.

This happened despite standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Health Ministry for people travelling from the UK in wake of a new fast-spreading strain of the novel coronavirus found there.

Three of them were traced and admitted to Lok Nayak hospital in New Delhi later on December 22. Two others -- one who had reached Andhra Pradesh and another who had reached Ludhiana, Punjab -- were brought back on December 23, the newspaper reported.

The 46-year-old man had managed to leave the Delhi airport unnoticed and reach Ludhiana, where he checked himself into a private hospital. It is still clear as to which strain he was carrying, the news report cites Sandeep Kumar, Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner, as saying. Two of his closest contacts — his wife and nephew – were also isolated.

The Delhi government and special secretary for health and family welfare, Udit Rai, did not respond to queries raised by The Indian Express.

All five had flown into Delhi from London on board an Air India flight and had tested positive on arrival. They were among 500 passengers who arrived at the Delhi airport from the UK on December 22.

The Centre had issued a new SOP earlier which requires all COVID-positive passengers from the UK to be shifted to a separate isolation unit. Their test samples are to be sent for genome sequencing.