Fitness Challenge: Kumaraswamy thanks PM Modi; says more concerned about Karnataka’s fitness

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to take the fitness challenge on Twitter.



Dear @narendramodi ji

I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health

I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.

Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it.

— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018

In his tweet, Kumaraswamy thanked PM Modi for the invitation and the latter’s concern for his health. He added that although he supported the cause, he was more concerned about the fitness of his state as far as development was concerned and sought the Prime Minister’s support on the same.

PM Modi had earlier on Wednesday invited Kumaraswamy to take up the fitness challenge which is doing the rounds on Twitter. He had also invited table-tennis player Manika Batra and the entire fraternity of IPS officers to take the challenge.

The fitness challenge has gone viral on social media platform Twitter where Minister of State for youth affairs and sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, had first invited Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton champion Saina Nehwal to post their videos/photographs while working out.

This was a part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign. The move was to encourage fitness among the youth. The Olympic silver medallist was seen doing push-ups while inviting youngsters to join in and take the challenge.

Sportspersons had instantly responded by posting their videos while working out. Kohli had invited PM Modi and his wife Anushka Sharma to join the fitness challenge.