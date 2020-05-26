App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 5% this fiscal

PTI

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday forecast a 5 percent contraction of Indian economy in the current fiscal, on account of slump in economic activities and very stringent lockdown policy. This is substantially lower than 0.8 percent growth for 2020-21 fiscal projected in April.

Fitch said it has made further cuts to world GDP forecasts in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for May, but the slump in global economic activity is close to reaching its trough.

"The biggest forecast cut was to India where we now anticipate a 5 percent decline in the current financial year (ending March 2021) in contrast to an earlier forecast of growth of 0.8 percent.

"India has had a very stringent lockdown policy that has lasted a lot longer than initially expected and incoming economic activity data have been spectacularly weak," Fitch said.

This compares to an estimated 3.9 percent growth in the previous fiscal. Growth is, however, expected to rebound to 9.5 percent in 2021-22.

"World GDP is now forecast to fall by 4.6 percent in 2020 compared to a decline of 3.9 percent predicted in our late-April GEO. This reflects downward revisions to the eurozone and the UK and, most significantly, to emerging markets (EM) excluding China," said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist, Fitch Ratings.

First Published on May 26, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Fitch Ratings #India

