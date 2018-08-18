App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fishermen's outfit, Rajya Sabha MP ask Imran Khan to release jailed Indian fishermen

Veljibhai Masani, president of the IFA, has visited Pakistan at least 11 times in the past two decades in connection with efforts to release Indian fishermen jailed there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A senior functionary of a fishermen's organisation requested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who was sworn in as Prime Minister of the neighbouring country today, to release Indian fishermen languishing in its jails.

Veljibhai Masani, president of the IFA, who has visited Pakistan at least 11 times in the past two decades in connection with efforts to release Indian fishermen jailed there, also asked Khan to release 1,052 Indian boats currently in the possession of that country.

"I have made the request on Facebook and have also written to the Pakistan Prime Minister requesting that Indian fishermen and boats be released as a goodwill measure," Masani said today.

He added that the Indian government should also release Pakistani fishermen currently lodged in jails here as a reciprocal gesture.

Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani made a similar demand asking the newly-sworn in Prime Minister of Pakistan, a former World Cup-winning cricket captain, to "start a new innings" by releasing 391 Indian fishermen jailed there.

He hailed the Pakistan government's move to free 26 Indian fishermen from that country's jails on August 11.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 08:54 pm

tags #Imran Khan #India #Pakistan #Rajya Sabha

