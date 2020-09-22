First-year classes for UG, PG programmes to begin on November 1

The semester for first-year students enrolling into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will begin on November 1. The session that typically begins in July across colleges had to be delayed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Grants Commission has approved the guidelines on academic calendar for the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the universities for the Session 2020-21.

This batch will have classes till February end. Post this, there will be a week break for exam preparation.

In March 2021, the examination will be conducted for these students. Nishank said that the next academic session for this batch will begin in August 2021.

However, the minister did not clarify whether there will be online classes or physical lectures. Considering the pandemic, it is likely that the initial few weeks of the classes could be held online.