First women to enter Sabarimala shrine abandoned by family, barred from home

Kanakadurga, one of the first two women to enter the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to do so, has now been sent to a government-run shelter home after she was allegedly beaten up and abandoned by her family, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Kanakadurga (44) and Bindhu (42) had entered the hilltop shrine earlier in January, defying threats from Hindu right-wing groups. Since then, the two had been in hiding due to security reason.

Kanakadurga reached home in Perinthalmanna on January 15, around two weeks after entering the Sabarimala temple.

Soon after entering the house, she allegedly had a verbal duel with her in-laws who vehemently opposed her entry at the temple.

Her mother-in-law allegedly beat her up with a wooden plank after which she was rushed to the hospital, according to a PTI report.

However, her mother-in-law also got admitted to the hospital later alleging that Kanakadurga had assaulted her.

The family reportedly refused to let her enter their house. The police and district officials tried to convince her family. But the family said she would be taken back only after tendering a public apology to devotees and the Hindu community, the report suggest.

Her family also alleged that she did not inform them about her decision to trek to the temple. According the family, she left home in Areekkode of Malappuram district on December 22, saying she wanted to attend a meeting in the state capital.

However, Bindhu did not face any such opposition by her family as her husband and her daughter fully supported her. She is now planning to fight for Kanakadurga.

“I was told her husband locked the house and shifted to a relative’s place so as to avoid her. She is presently in a government-run home in Perninthalamanna. We will move the court against her relatives’ move,” the report quoted Bindhu as saying.