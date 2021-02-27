First virtual India Toy Fair begins, aims to promote local industry

The first India Toy Fair 2021 (ITF), a virtual event that will promote the Indian government's calls for "vocal for local" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" has begun on February 27.

The event aims to "leverage the potential of toys and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of making India a global hub for the Toy Industry," a statement said.

Hamleys, owned by Reliance Retail, is the title sponsor for the event, which will be held from February 27 to March 2.

Registration for the fair can be done on the official website, which was inaugurated by Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", Smriti Zubin Irani and Piyush Goyal earlier in February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the toy fair, saying that "our toys reflect reuse and recycling that has been a part of the Indian lifestyle. Most Indian toys are built out of natural and eco-friendly material. The colours used in them are natural and safe."

