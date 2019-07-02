App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

First UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra operational in Delhi, Vijayawada

The capacity in Vijayawada centre is half that of the Delhi centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The UIDAI has operationalised the first 'Aadhaar Seva Kendra' in Delhi and Vijayawada, setting in motion an ambitious plan to set up 114 such centres by the year-end.

These Aadhaar centres, meant to facilitate enrolment, updation and other activities, will be UIDAI's own and operate in addition to thousands of centres, currently being run by banks and post offices, and in government premises (offering similar Aadhaar services), sources privy to the development told PTI.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is in the midst of setting up ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendras' (ASKs) - similar to the concept of Passport Seva Kendras - covering 53 cities across India at an estimated project cost of Rs 300-400 crore.

Close

The new centres are functioning on a pilot basis, the source said adding that Delhi centre - located at Akshardham metro station premises - has a capacity to handle 1,000 enrolment/updation requests a day. It comes equipped with 16 workstations and will be operational six days a week including weekends. It will be closed on Tuesday and public holidays only.

The capacity in Vijayawada centre is half that of the Delhi centre.

The official who did not wish to be named further said new centres seek to provide more touch points to the public for availing Aadhaar enrolment and updation services.

As ASKs have more capacity, more requests for enrolment and updation can be processed on a daily basis compared to other centres. Besides, the new ASK model entails an online appointment management system to allow people to book a slot as per their convenience.

The UIDAI plans to complete setting up of 114 ASKs across various locations by end of 2019, the source added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #India #UIDAI

