App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

First phase of Maharashtra government's cancer treatment scheme from July 1

"Training of medical staff has been completed for both the districts, but Pune has better medical infrastructure than Wardha. So, the department is contemplating whether to include Wardha in the first phase," a health official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The first phase of the Maharashtra government's scheme to provide free chemotherapy treatment to cancer patients will be rolled out in Gadchiroli, Amravati, and Jalgaon from July 1, a Health official said today.

The official said a decision on including Pune or Wardha in the first phase is yet to be taken.

"Training of medical staff has been completed for both the districts, but Pune has better medical infrastructure than Wardha. So, the department is contemplating whether to include Wardha in the first phase," he said.

The official also said that training of medical staff had been completed at Mumbai's Tata Memorial Centre, a premier cancer treatment facility.

related news

The free chemotherapy treatment scheme was announced by the state government in April this year.

The government had shortlisted Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Pune, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik, Wardha, Satara, Bhandara and Akola districts.

The scheme aims to alleviate the problems of cancer patients who currently have to travel to Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai for chemotherapy sessions that typically last for six weeks.

State Health Minister Deepak Sawant had said the initiative would help patients save in lodging and travelling expenses.

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, 11 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer every year across the country.

The total number of cancer patients stood at around 28 lakh, as per the National Cancer Registry Programme data.

Five lakh cancer-afflicted people die annually, it said.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 10:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.