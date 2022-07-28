 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

First Monkeypox case in Delhi | WHO declares monkeypox health emergency | All you need to know about the outbreak | Global health

Moneycontrol News
Jul 28, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded its highest level of alert for monkeypox but should you be worried? Here’s everything you need to know about the viral disease that has spread to over 70 countries, including India

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #monkeypox #Monkeypox Outbreak
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.