GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
India
First Monkeypox case in Delhi | WHO declares monkeypox health emergency | All you need to know about the outbreak | Global health
Moneycontrol News
Jul 28, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded its highest level of alert for monkeypox but should you be worried? Here’s everything you need to know about the viral disease that has spread to over 70 countries, including India
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#monkeypox
#Monkeypox Outbreak
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.