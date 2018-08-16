First 'Hindu court' set up on lines of Sharia system

The first ‘Hindu court’ was set up on Wednesday by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha in Meerut, on the of Sharia court, where decision will be taken on affairs related to the Hindu community.

As reported by The Times of India, Pandit Ashok Sharma, National Vice- President of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, said that they had "challenged the establishments of sharia courts a few days ago and asked that they should not exist at all because there should be one constitution for all. They made a demand to the government in a letter, adding that if their demands are not met, they will go ahead and set up a similar court for Hindus.

"Since no action was taken in favour, we set up the first Hindu court here on Wednesday,” Sharma said.

Appointed as the first judge of the Hindu Court, Pooja Shakun Pandey (also the National Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha) said, “ We deal with matters related to Hindus only and the issues will range from harassment of Hindu women, Hindu marriages, disputes of property or money, and many others." Taking a dig at BJP, she said that when the party came to power, the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had high hopes but since they have started "playing divide and rule among Hindus on the basis of caste, the Hindu court is a way to bring them together". She claimed that they will also have proper jails, with the maximum punishment as death.

The party has planned an appointment of five judges in different parts of the country on November 15. The declaration of the bylaws of the court would take place on October 2.

"The civil courts already have lakhs of pending cases and it gets difficult to get justice for a person who is poor. So by means of the Hindu Court, people will be able to get quick and affordable justice," said Abhishek Agarwal, district president, Hindu Mahasabha.