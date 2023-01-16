G20 Health Working Group meet under India's presidency to begin on January 18

The first G20 Health Working Group meeting under India’s presidency is set to be held from January 18 to 20 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The Health Track of the G20 India presidency will comprise four health working group (HWG) meetings and one ministerial health meeting (HMM). These are scheduled to be held across various locations in the country, including Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Goa, Hyderabad (Telangana), and Gandhinagar (Gujarat).

India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India, and Brazil, marking the first time the troika comprises three developing and emerging economies.

India plans to host other events on the sidelines of each HWG meeting, to enrich, supplement and support the G20 discussions. These will include side events on medical value travel and digital health, a workshop on collaborative research on drugs, diagnostics and vaccines, and a co-branded event on the global centre for traditional medicine. The event on medical value travel will be held on the sidelines of the first meeting of HWG at Thiruvananthapuram.

As the current G20 president, India aims to continue and consolidate health priorities and key takeaways from previous presidencies while highlighting critical areas that require strengthening.

The country is also looking to achieve convergence in discussions across various multilateral fora engaged in health cooperation and work towards integrated action.

