First girl child in 35 years: Family hires helicopter to bring baby home

A family in Rajasthan's Nagaur district brought its newborn daughter home in a helicopter to celebrate the birth of the first girl child born in the family in over 35 years.

The chopper ride to Nimbdi Chandawata, the family's village, took 20 minutes and cost Rs 4.5 lakh, The New Indian Express reported.

Riya was born at her maternal grandfather's home two months ago, and was taken to her paternal grandfather's village on April 21, on the occasion of Ramnavami.

Residents of the village turned up to watch the arrival of the chopper and get a glimpse of the baby, the report said. The villagers sang bhajans and showered flowers on the child and her mother.

Riya's grandfather Madan Lal Kumhar took permission from the district collector to fly a helicopter and the authorities also allowed the family to build helipads in both villages. He said no girl child had been born in his family for 35 years.

"By bringing my two-month-old daughter in a helicopter, we want to tell everyone that the birth of a daughter is an occasion that should be celebrated like a festival. Instead of feeling sad, we should all be happy when a daughter is born," the new born's father Hanuman Ram Prajapat told The New Indian Express.